The first week of practice for the Coos Bay Division of the South Coast Youth Football League will be Aug. 27-30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Marshfield High School lower field.
The last chance for players to register for the league, which is for students in third through sixth grade, will be during the week or online at southcoastyouthfootball.com.
Gear check-out also will be held during the first week of practice and the Coos Bay teams will be selected.
Coos Bay still is looking for coaches both in the third-fourth age group and the fifth-sixth age group.
For more information, call Holly at 541-297-0794.