<h2>Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Fan Appreciation Night
Aug. 4
Winged Sprints — Heat Race: 1. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend; 2. Dave May, Walton 3. Kayla Green, Coos Bay; 4. Donovan Prather; 5. Brett Hulsey, Coos Bay; 6. Michael CInollo, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Dave May; 2. Lawrence VanHoof; 3. Donovan Prather; 4. Brett Hulsey; 5. Michael Cinollo; 6. Kayla Green.
Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Thor Kristensen, Bandon; 3. Kristy Grout, Myrtle Point; 4. Chris Ray, Coos Bay; 5. Tom Elam, Powers; 6. Mike Taylor, Reedsport. Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Tom Elam; 3. Thor Kristensen; 4. Kristy Grout; 5. Chris Ray.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. Steve Borror, Klamath Falls; 2. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 3. John Duffie, Medford; 4. John Cobb, Klamath Falls; 5. Matt Harlow, Medford; 6. Roy Ban, Klamath Falls; 7. Scott Benne, Klamath Falls; 8. Tom Williams, Bandon; . Scott Flowers, Klamath Falls; 10. Bryan D., Klamath Falls. Heat Race 2: 1. Scott Lenz; 3. Scott Flowers, Klamath Falls; 3. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 4. Jeff Haudenshild, Klamath Falls; 5. Bryan D., Klamath Falls; 6. Don Randal, Grants Pass; 7. Bryan R., Klamath Falls; 8. Toby McInyre, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Scott Lenz; 2. Scott Flowers; 3. Toby McIntyre; 4. John Duffie; 5. Jeff Haudenshild; 6. John Cobb; 7. Dan Randall; 8. Scott Benne; 9. Bryan R.; 10. Roy Bain; 11. Wayne Butler; 12. Scott Borror; 13. Matt Harlow; 14. Bryan D.
Street Stocks — Heat Race: 1. Ken Fox, North Bend; 2. Tom Elam, Powers; 3. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 5. Josh Bearden, Coos Bay; 6. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Steve Dubisar; 2. Josh Bearden; 3. Tom Elam; 4. David Smith, Coquille; 5. Jeff Thurman; 6. Michael Bearden, Coos Bay; 7. Toby McIntyre; 8. Ken Fox.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Sam Talon; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Carl Johnson, Myrtle Point. Main Event: 1. Ken Fox; 2. Sam Talon; 3. Carl Johnson.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Jeremy Mayfield; 2. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 3. Kris Parker, Florence; 4. April Warmack, Coos Bay; 5. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 6. Ray Marshall. Heat Race 2: 1. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 2. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 3. Dusty Shingleton, Florence; 4. Chuck Peck, Myrtle Point; 5. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point. Main Event: 1. Tyler Tullos; 2. April Warmack; 3. Jeremy Mayfield; 4. Toby McIntyre; 5. Chuck Peck; 6. Ray Marshall; 7. Dusty Shingleton; 8. Kris Parker; 9. Leroy Rockwell; 10. Braden Fugate.