Coos Bay Speedway will host both its Mega Bike Giveaway and its Penny Gold Rush.
The first 100 kids through the gate will receive a free Hot Wheels car. And more than 40 bikes will be given away thanks to a number of generous donors in the community. The giveaway was originally scheduled for last weekend, but was rained out.
And during an intermission, $300 in pennies will be given away. They will be dumped on the ground and kids will have a few minutes to pick up as many as they can.
In addition, drivers will be racing in most of the local racing divisions on the oval dirt track.
The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing begins at 6:30. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under.
A family pass, good for two adults and up to three students, is $25.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.