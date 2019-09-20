COOS BAY — Coos Bay Speedway crowned four new track champions last weekend, but they all were veteran racers.
All took big leads into the final night, so none of the six champions were a surprise, but all were excited.
The first-time winners for the oval dirt track were Preston Luckman in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division, Braden Fugate in Sportsman Late Models, Steve Dubisar in Street Stocks and Hannah Robison in Hornets.
Griff Smith repeated as winner in the Junior Stingers class for drivers 11 to 14 years old and Sam Talon added to his collection of track titles for the Mini Outlaws division.
Luckman is a track champion, just not in Coos Bay. He won the title in Cottage Grove last year, but raced a full-time schedule in Coos Bay this season.
This was his first full season at Coos Bay Speedway.
“Staying here and supporting the local track was the best of both worlds for our family,” said Luckman, whose dad Eric, also a veteran racer at the speedway, serves as his crew chief. “I’ve been consistent (this season).”
Luckman, a Marshfield graduate who is headed to Oregon Tech this fall to play golf and finish his college education, held off Brody Montgomery of Bandon for the division title. They fittingly also finished first and second in the main event Saturday night.
“It’s been fun,” Luckman said. “We’ve been pushing each other. We have good drivers coming up, too.”
The division, which has been a focus for the track the past two years, has grown and often had 10 or more drivers this season. Wayne Butler of Bandon finished third in the points, with Toby McIntyre of Coos Bay fourth and Thor Kristensen of Bandon fifth.
Robison won what has been the other most competitive division at the track, the Hornets class.
The Myrtle Point resident and North Bend graduate has been racing at the track for five years, but finally broke through with her first season title.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “I don’t even know how to explain it.
“This is a huge, huge accomplishment for me because we have great drivers in my class. It feels good to know I can compete.”
Robison said she had a good season with few car problems, though one of those was Saturday, when she dropped out of the main event midway through while holding a big lead — she said she wasn’t even upset given that she had clinched the season title by showing up for the night’s racing.
Steven Parker finished second in the season standings with 2018 champion Tyler Tullos, a Bandon High School student, third. Gabielle Boles of Bandon was fourth and Jesse McIntyre of Coos Bay fifth.
After Robison pulled off the track Saturday, Trace Fugate of Bandon ended up winning the main event ahead of McIntyre, Boles and Dusty Shingleton of Florence.
Fugate’s older brother Braden won the Sportsman Late Models division with a strong season.
It was Braden’s third season racing, but his first running a full schedule.
“It’s gone better than I ever expected,” he said. “We came out the first night and won the dang thing.”
Fugate and track newcomer Mike Taylor of Reedsport battled all season, with Fugate coming out in front more often in the main events — as was the case Saturday.
“We picked off seven in a row,” Fugate said. “The racing crew has been great. This car has been great.”
He gave credit to car owner Mike Redmond and his own dad, Len, who serves as crew chief.
Taylor was a great story himself. The 61-year-old contractor has not raced cars for 41 years, instead doing motocross.
“I did this when I was 20 at Cottage Grove,” he said. “I thought I’d get a car and come back and give it a try.”
Taylor won all three of the races that Fugate didn’t win this season.
The other first-time winner was Dubisar, a veteran racer from Coquille.
“It’s my first title — the first time I’ve ever run for one,” he said. “I’ve always missed a lot of races in the past.”
This year, he didn’t miss many races and was consistent while winning the title over Leroy Rockwell of Florence and Ken Fox of North Bend.
“It’s been a good year,” Dubisar said.
He wasn’t able to complete the main event in his class Saturday, when an axle issue kept his car from getting to the starting line (Charlie Withers of Bandon was the winner instead), but he was back on the track in a separate car competing in the Super Late Models class, where he finished seventh in the main event.
Talon, another veteran of the track, has now won four straight titles.
Now in his fifth year of racing, he said he’s been remarkably consistent with almost no car problems.
“Tonight, my motor messed up,” he said. “First time in five years.
“It’s gone good until tonight.”
Talon won nearly all the main events for Mini Outlaws. With him out of the picture last weekend, Rob Lauver of North Bend won, ahead of Kelly Rhealyn of Myrtle Point. Jason Kellam of Coos Bay finished second in the season standings ahead of Lauver.
Smith won nearly every race in the Junior Stingers division, but the most exciting thing for the category was the vastly increased fields later in the season.
“I’m glad there’s a lot more competition,” said Smith, who at 12 has two more years in Junior Stingers before moving up to Hornets full time.
Smith, who lives in Bandon, had come to the track for several years to watch Montgomery and Braden Fugate. When his family learned they were starting the new division for young drivers last year they jumped at the chance for him to get started.
“I like going fast,” he said, adding that his car will get up to about 77 mph on the oval track.
Alex Butler, another youngster from Bandon, was second for the season points, and she was followed by Drake Vincent of Bandon and James Shingleton of Florence.
In Saturday’s main event, Smith was followed by Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay, Vincent and Emery Johnson of Myrtle Point.
Though the track champions were crowned Saturday night, there are still two more nights of racing on the oval track, provided the weather cooperates.
The Winged Sprint Car Battle at the Bay is Sept. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m.
General admission is $15 for adults and $13 for students 7 to 17 and senior citizens. Kids 6 and under get in free and a family pass is $45.
Meanwhile, the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show is on Saturday, Oct. 5, with top prizes of $2,000 in the Super Late Models, $1,000 in street stocks and $1,000 in modifieds.
Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. and general admission is $20 for adults and $18 for senior citizens and students. A family pass is $65.
Information on the event, including prize scales for all the classes, is available at www.coosbayspeedway.us.