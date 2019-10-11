Coos Bay Speedway has scheduled its championship banquet for Nov. 1 at the Coquille Community Building.
A number of Bandon drivers placed in their divisions during the oval dirt track season at the speedway.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by awards.
The cost is $20, paid at the door, but the speedway would like drivers to RSVP early so they have a good head count.
To sign up, call the speedway at 541-269-2474 or send an email to drake.coosbayspeedway@gmail.com.
The top five finishers in each division (top 10 for hornets and junior stingers) will be recognized.
The top six finishers in the NHRA drag racing standings for Sportsman and Pro and top three in Super Pro will be recognized.
For mud drags, the top two in each division will be honored.