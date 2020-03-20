Coos Bay Speedway canceled this weekend’s mud drags and is taking the rest of the schedule on a week-to-week basis.
This would have been the second mud drags event of the season.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely with government and public health officials to determine what adjustments we need to make to our schedule as the days proceed,” Speedway officials announced on their website. “Please keep your family, coworkers, neighbors, the elderly and the entire race family in your prayers and help out where possible. Stay safe everyone.”
The next event on the race calendar is the first NHRA drag race weekend of the season, on March 28-29. The NASCAR season opener on the oval dirt track is scheduled for April 11.