Coos Bay Speedway hopes the third time is the charm for its annual Mega Bike Giveaway.
After the event was rained out the past two weekends, it is now scheduled for Saturday night (June 1) as part of the Beast Jet Car appearance.
More than 40 new bikes donated by Bay Area businesses will be given away to children at the races.
In addition, free admission tickets for children are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts. At the speedway, children will be given a ticket to put inside the bike they want to win and a drawing will be held for each bike.
The Jet Car will melt down a car as part of its exhibition during the evening.
And races will be held on the dirt oval in six divisions.
General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.
The speedway also will host a mud drags event on Sunday afternoon (June 2). The grandstands open at 1 p.m. for that event, with racing starting at 2. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students. Children 6 and under get in for free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $25.
For more information on the speedway schedule visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.