The Coos Bay Elementary PE Department will put on a fun run in Mingus Park on Dec. 21.
The Coos Bay PE Jingle Bell Run is for kids and families, both runners and walkers of all ages.
The event is free and participants are encouraged to bring their own jingle bells. Those who don’t can receive bells with a donation of any amount to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle when they register.
All children who sign up will be registered to win a present.
Sign-up will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. near the pool gazebo.
The half-mile event starts at 11:30 and the one-mile race at 11:45 the raffle drawing will be at noon.
For more information, contact Jeremy West by phone at 541-267-1340 or email at jeremyw@coosbay.k12.or.us.