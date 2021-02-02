The Coos Bay Coast League has started taking reservations for the upcoming baseball season.
Because of limitations in the use of high school fields, the organization also has had to get creative in how it conducts winter workouts. The school district can’t allow use of its fields, so Coos Bay Coast League has worked out an agreement with a local business to use a facility.
Because there is a charge for the organization to use the facility, the league has to charge a small fee for the winter workouts, which is being tacked on to the registration fee.
“We are excited for the new year and glad to be able to continue to offer youth opportunities to engage in healthy recreation again,” league organizers said.
The winter workouts begin on Sunday, Feb. 14, with T-ball and rookies from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and minors and majors from 12:30 to 2 p.m. People who have signed up will be contacted with the location the week before the workouts.
To sign up, visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/CBCoastLeague.
More information also is available at the league’s Facebook page and by email to coosbaycoastleague@gmail.com.