Auto Racing
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
June 20
Winged Sprints —
Heat Race 1: 1. Shane Forte, Junction City; 2. R.J. Baker, Orland, Calif.; 3. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend; 4. Austin Sause, Coos Bay; 5. Davina Jordy, Roseburg; 6. Trent Ding, Roseburg; 7. Ricky Hulsey, Roseburg.
Heat Race 2: 1. Steven Snawder, Roseburg; 2. David Marble; 3. Ian Bandey, Cottage Grove; 4. Tyrell Mead, Winston; 5. Patrick Desbiens, Roseburg; 6. Jerry Davis, Albany.
Main Event: 1. Tyrell Mead; 2. Shane Forte; 3. R.J. Baker; 4. Steven Snawder; 5. Lawrence VanHoof; 6. Austin Sause; 7. Patrick Desbiens; 8. Ian Bandey; 9. David Marble; 10. Trent Ding; 11. Ricky Hulsey; 12. Davina Jordy.
America’s Matress Super Late Models —
Heat Race 1: 1. Mark Wauge, Medford; 2. BJ Donofrio, Salem; 3. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 4. Jason Johnson, Gresham; 5. John Duffie, Medford; 6. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 7. Eric Massey, Medford; 8. Doug Elkins, Salem.
Heat Race 2: 1. Jordan Wright, Toledo; 2. Doug Elkins, Salem; 3. Braden Fugate; 4. Rob Campos; 5. Nathan Augustine; 6. Mike Taylor.
Main Event: 1. BJ Donofrio; 2. Brody Montgomery; 3. Braden Fugate; 4. Jason Johnson; 5. Rob Campos; 6. Mark Wauge; 7. Jordan Wright; 8. Mike Taylor; 9. Eric Massey; 10. Nathan Augustine; 11. John Duffie; 12. Doug Elkins; 13. Wayne Butler.
Sportsman Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Rod McCombs, Albany; 2. Phil Lovvorn, Corvallis; 3. Trace Fugate, Bandon; 4. Garret Smith, Springfield.
Main Event: 1. Trace Fugate; 2. Phil Lovvorn; 3. Rod McCombs.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race 1: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Graig Osborne; 4. Shannon Collins, Roseburg; 5. Scott Lehman, Redmond; 6. Dominic Conti, Albany; 7. Sam Taylor.
Heat Race 2: 1. Dakota Godard, Corvallis; 2. Michael Hollingsworth, Creswell; 3. Troy Chamberlain, Junction City; 4. Peyton Reigard, Coos Bay; 5. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 6. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 7. Wayne Clink, Eugene.
Main Event: 1. Steve Dubisar; 2. Dakota Godard; 3. Ken Fox; 4. Michael Hollingsworth; 5. Graig Osborne; 6. Peyton Reigard; 7. Troy Chamberlain; 8. Jeff Thurman; 9. Shannon Collins; 10. Scott Lehman; 11. Dominic Conti; 12. Charlie Withers.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race: 1. John Henry, Hillsboro; 2. Brad Hicks, Creswell; 3. Dusty Shingleton, Florence.
Main Event: 1. Brad Hicks; 2. Dusty Shingleton; 3. John Henry.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. Kris Parker, Florence; 2. Jesse McIntyre, Cooso Bya; 3. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 4. Kevin Rockwell, Florence; 5. John Henry, Coos Bay; 6. George Wheeler, Florence.
Heat Race 2: 1. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 2. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 3. William Hitner, Coos Bay; 4. Mike Bales, Florence.
Main Event: 1. Hannah Robison; 2. Isaac Stere; 3. William Hitner; 4. Kris Parker; 5. Dan Briesacher; 6. Kevin Rockwell, Florence; 7. Mike Bales; 8. Jesse McIntyre; 9. George Wheeler; 10. John Henry.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Lane Hitner, Myrtle Point; 3. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 4. Emery Johnson, Myrtle Point; 5. Joel Bates, Florence.
Heat Race 2: 1. Teagan Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 3. Dylan Wheeler, Florence; 4. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay.
Heat Race 3: 1. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 2. Max Haga, Coquille; 3. Alexus Baker, Coquille; 4. Jordan Wheeler, Florence.
Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Lane Hitner; 3. Riley Rockwell, Florence; 4. Dylan Wheeler; 5. Cameron Metzgus; 6. Heather Burton; 7. Drake Vincent; 8. Alex Butler, Bandon; 9. Joel Bates; 10. Emery Johnson; 11. Jordan Wheeler; 12. Max Haga.
NHRA Drag Results
June 21
Sportsman — Winner: Rayce Alby (1980 Chevy), 10.460 seconds (10.45 dial), 67.37 mph. Runner-up: Anthony Welty (1989 Mazda), 9.994 seconds (9.95 dial), 71.63 mph. Semifinals: Jim Lamkin.
Pro — Winner: Anthony Guida (1968 Pontiac), 5.996 seconds (5.99 dial), 111.06 mph. Runner-up: Tom Melson (1965 Chevy), 6.888 seconds (6.84 dial), 99.60 mph. Semifinals: Josh Welty, Ed Storbeck.
Super Pro — Winner: Mike Powell (1990 Mazda), 6.335 seconds (6.29 dial), 104.50 mph. Runner-up: Steve Poponi (1957 Chevy), 6.330 seconds (6.34 dial), 108.82 mph. Semifinals: John Anderson, Tom Jarvis.
Golf
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
June 19
Low Gross — Ed Tyner 75, Brian Gibson 76, Jeff Mihalick 76, Mark Nortness 78, Richard Stefiuk 78, Mike Withrow 79, Greg Harless 79, Carter Borror 80, Jim Wakman 82, Brian Saksa 84, Steven Robb 84, Bob Bray 84, Toby Stanley 86, Wayne Everest 89, Bill Albin 93, Guy Hawhtorne 98, Rex Smith 101, Jack Cranmer 108.
Low Net — Ed Yelton 66, Gerard Ledoux 68, Rick Evans 69, Luke Thornton 70, Chip England 70, Bobby Cox 72, Douglas Albee 72, Tom Gant 73, David Kimes 74, John Loverin 74, Frank Cronan 74, Brian Boyle 75, Wim McSpadden 75, Mitch McCullough 75, Val Nemcek 76, Jim Lorenzen 76, Eric Oberbeck 77, Howard Seaton 78, Craig Ford 79, Jon Gysbers 82, Michael Shields 83, John Ohanesian 85, Robert Webber 85.
Closest to Pin — Neal Cahoon (No. 6), Frank Cronan (No. 9), Jim Lorenzen (No. 11), Michael Shields (No. 14), Douglas Albee (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Standings (through 13 weeks): Phil Shoaf 70, Carter Borror 61, Jeff Mihalick 56, Rich Stefiuk 55, Dave Kimes 54, Mark Nortness 54, Chip England 52, Wim McSpadden 52, Dewey Powers 52, Toby Stanley 51, Ed Tyner 50, Brian Gibson 49, Neal Cahoon 42, Luke Thonrton 41, Bob Webber 40.
Wacky Wednesdays
June 26, 2020
Stableford Points: Val Nemcek 39, Rich Stefiuk 37, Chip England 34, Dewey Powers 33, Gerard Ledoux 33, Toby Bowman 29, Wim McSpadden 28, Brian Saksa, 27, John Ohanesian 22.
Closest to Pin — Val Nemcek (Nos. 6 and 17), Dewey Powers (Nos. 9 and 11), Rich Stefiuk (No. 14).