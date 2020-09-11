Auto Racing
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Sept. 5
Winged Sprints —
Heat Race 1: 1. Donovan Prather, Grass Valley, Calif.; 2. R.J. Baker, Orland, Calif.; 3. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend; 4. Michael Colby Jr., Gold Beach; 5. Brionna Fuller, Medford.
Heat Race 2: 1. Austin Sause, Coos Bay; 2. David Marble; 3. RJ McGahney, Grants Pass; 4. James Taylor, Orland, Calif.
Main Event: 1. R.J. Baker; 2. RJ McGahney; 3. David Marble; 4. Lawrence VanHoof; 5. Donovan Prather; 6. Brionna Fuller; 7. Michael Colby Jr.; 8. Austin Sause.
America’s Mattress Super Late Models —
Heat Race 1: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 3. Brian Bowman, Eagle Point; 4. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point.
Heat Race 2: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Jason Johnson, Gresham; 3. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 4. Mike Taylor, Reedsport.
Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Braden Fugate; 3. Jason Johnson; 4. Mike Taylor; 5. Wayne Butler; 6. Brian Bowman; 7. Preston Luckman; 8. Hannah Robison.
Sportsman Late Models —
Heat Race: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Jared Simmons, Cottage Grove; 3. Brionna Fuller, Medford.
Main Event: 1. Ryan Emry; 2. Jared Simmons; 3. Brionna Fuller.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race 1: 1. Ken Fox, North Bend; 2. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 3. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Sam Talon, Arago; 5. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 6. Daniel Land, Coos Bay; 7. Hunter Berrier, Lakeside.
Heat Race 2: 1. Graig Osborne, Creswell; 2. Shannon Collins, Roseburg; 3. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 4. Danny Eversole, Coos Bay; 5. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 6. Matt Breiter, Bandon.
Main Event: 1. Graig Osborne; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Ken Fox; 4. Daniel Land; 5. Leroy Rockwell; 6. Sam Talon; 7. Dustin Hitner; 8. Charlie Withers; 9. Tyler Tullos; 10. Danny Eversole; 11. Hunter Berrier.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race: 1. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay; 2. Dustin Wilkinson, Paibute; 3. Scott Baudoin, Portland; 4. Pam Beaudoin, Portland; 5. Brad Hicks, Creswell.
Main Event: 1. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 2. Dustin Wilkinson; 3. Jason Kellam; 4. Mike Beaudoin, Portland; 5. Scott Beaudoin; 6. Tahlen Rogers, Albany; 7. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 8. Brad Hicks.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. Mike Bales, Florence; 2. Bart Pulse, Roseburg; 3. Thane Landis, West Linn; 4. Zach Hickman, Coos Bay; 5. William Hitner, Port Orford; 6. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay.
Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Kris Parker, Florence; 3. Kevin Rockwell, Florence; 4. John Henry, Coos Bay; 5. Scott Lager, Newport.
Main Event: 1. Thane Landis; 2. Seth Christian; 3. Kris Parker; 4. William Hitner; 5. Scott Lager; 6. John Henry; 7. Mike Bales; 8. Zach Hickman; 9. Jamie Daniels; 10. Kevin Rockwell; 11. Bart Pulse.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 4. James Shingleton, Florence; 5. Alex Butler, Bandon; 6. Max Haga, Coquille; 7. Joel Bates, Florence.
Heat Race 2: 1. Teagan Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Jordan Wheeler, Florence; 3. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 4. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 5. Alexus Baker, Coquille; 6. Dylan Wheeler, Florence.
Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Teagan Montgomery; 3. Jordan Wheeler; 4. James Shingleton; 5. Max Haga; 6. Cameron Metzgus; 7. Alex Butler; 8. Drake Vincent; 9. Alexus Baker; 10. Heather Burton; 11. Eli Luckman; 12. Dylan Wheeler.
Golf
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
Sept. 4
Low Gross — James Hanson 70, Mike Walker 80, Shawn McMahon 82, John Shaw 92, Robert Webber 96, Luke Thornton 99, Chip England 100, Wim McSpadden 103.
Low Net — Daryl Robison 73, Frank Cronan 73, Val Nemcek 73, Gerard Ledoux 74, Eric Oberbeck 74, Jim Sylvester 79, Craig Ford 79, John Johnston 81, Richard Wold 82, Rick Evans 84, John Ohanesion 87.
Closest to Pin — Gerard Ledoux (Nos. 6 and 9), James Hanson (No. 11), Greg Harless (No. 14), Phillip Shoaf (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Semifinals
Brian Gibson d. Richard Stefiuk, 5 and 4
Phillip Shoaf d. Carter Borror, 2 and 1
Wacky Wednesdays
Sept. 9
You against Par
Stableford Points — Cedric Johnston 4, Wim McSpadden 3, Tom Gant 3, Chip England 1, Toby Bowman -1, Val Nemcek -1, Dewey Powers -2, Robert Webber -3, Richard Wold -5, Mitch McCullough -5, Bobby Cox -7, Richard Stefiuk -7, Jim Wakeman -9.
Closest to Pin — Bobby Cox (Nos. 6 and 11), Chip England (No. 9), Val Nemcek (No. 14), Richard Stefiuk (No. 17).
Bowling
Reedsport Lanes
Wednesday Seniors
Aug. 26
High series: Grady 624, Brad 468, Gladys 437, Sandy 426, Gary 406, Jay 385, Barbara 357. High games: Grady 269-186-169, Brad 176-159-133, Gary 168-124-114, Gladys 161-140-136, Sandy 153-140-133, Jay 147-128-110, Barbara 133-118-106. High doubles partners: Barbara & Grady 462, Gladys & Brad 400-392, Sandy & Casper 388-362, Gary & Jay 386. Splits picked up: Barbara 5-7, Grady had a clean game of 269.