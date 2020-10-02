Auto Racing
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Winged Sprint Cars Battle at the Bay
Winged Sprints —
Heat Race 1: R.J. Baker, Orland, Calif.; 2. Garrin Linder, Medford; 3. Patrick Desbiens, Roseburg; 4. Donovan Prather, Grass Valley, Calif.; 5. James Taylor, Orland, Calif.
Heat Race 2: 1. Austin Sause, Coos Bay; 2. RJ McGahney, Grants Pass; 3. David Marble; 4. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend.
Main Event: 1. Garrin Linder; 2. RJ McGahney; 3. Austin Sause; 4. R.J. Baker; 5. David Marble; 6. Donovan Prather; 7. James Taylor; 8. Patrick Desbiens; 9. Lawrence VanHoof.
Street Stocks —
Heat Race 1: 1. Peyton Reigard, Coos Bay; 2. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 3. Troy Chamberlain, Junction City; 4. Hunter Berrier, Lakeside; 5. Sam Talon, Arago.
Heat Race 2: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Anthony Zunino, Bandon; 3. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 4. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay.
Main Event: 1. Steve Dubisar; 2. Troy Chamberlain; 3. Anthony Zunino; 4. Hunter Berrier; 5. Charlie Withers; 6. Leroy Rockwell; 7. Peyton Reigard.
Mini Outlaws —
Heat Race: 1. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay; 2. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Jeff Thurman; 4. Kevin Black, Coos Bay; 5. John Henry, Springfield.
Main Event: 1. Jason Kellam; 2. Jeff Thurman; 3. Scott Beaudoin; 4. Kevin Black; 5. John Henry.
Hornets —
Heat Race 1: 1. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 2. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 3. Kris Parker, Florence; 4. Josh Muir, Myrtle Point; 5. Greg Huffman, Cottage Grove.
Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Mike Bales, Florence; 3. Austin Beaudoin, Portland; 4. John Henry, Coos Bay; 5. George Wheeler, Florence; 6. Mark Henderson, Cottage Grove.
Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Mike Bales; 3. Austin Beaudoin; 4. Dan Briesacher; 5. John Henry; 6. Josh Muir; 7. Greg Huffman; 8. Hannah Robison; 9. Kris Parker; 10. George Wheeler.
Junior Stingers —
Heat Race 1: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Alex Butler, Bandon; 3. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 4. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay.
Heat Race 2: 1. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 2. Alexus Baker, Coquille; 3. Dylan Wheeler, Florence.
Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Cameron Metzgus; 3. Alex Butler; 4. Dylan Wheeler; 5. Alexus Baker; 6. Timothy Smith; 7. Heather Burton; 8. DJ Nelson.
IMCA Sportmod —
Heat Race 1: 1. Branden Wilson, Medford; 2. Steve Hopkins, Roseburg; 3. Raymond Bloom, Cottage Grove; 4. Chuck Carson, Springfield.
Heat Race 2: 1. Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove; 2. Doug Coffman, Roseburg; 3. Theran Trissell, Springfield; 4. K.C. Scott, Springfield.
Main Event: 1. Raymond Bloom; 2. Doug Coffman; 3. Branden Wilson; 4. K.C. Scott; 5. Theran Trissell; 6. Aaron Bloom; 7. Steve Hopkins.
IMCA Modified —
Heat Race 1: 1. Curtis Towns, Cottage Grove; 2. Paul Rea, Eugene; 3. Raymond Bloom, Cottage Grove; 4. Doug Coffman, Roseburg; 5. Matt Brown, Cottage Grove.
Heat Race 2: 1. K.C. Scott, Springfield; 2. Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove; 3. Jim Van Loon; 4. Jessy Bayley, Medford.
Main Event: 1. Paul Rea; 2. Curtis Towns; 3. Doug Coffman; 4. Raymond Bloom; 5. K.C. Scott; 6. Jim Van Loon; 7. Matt Brown.
Golf
Bandon Crossings
U.S. Open Best Ball
Sept. 20
Low Net — Simonds and Simonds and Berger, 57; Perkins and Perkins and Day, 57; Seaton and Gysbers and Merritt, 57; Barton and Miles and Im, 58; Bruggeman and Bruggeman and Paratore, 58; Stefiuk and Hilton and Rahm, 59; Miller and Ryan and Langasque, 59; Fabien and Kimes and Pendrith, 59; Welch and Stalcup and Wiesberger, 60; Johnson and Johnson and DeChambeau, 60; Randal and Fassier and Van Rooyen, 60; Fisher and Porter and Pieters, 60; Cahoon and Dobney and Hovland, 60; Grey and Resendenz and Long, 61; Smith and Abbott and Reed, 61; Kenney and Shamblin and Noren, 62; Simpson and Pritchard and Harman, 62; McSpadden and England and Matsuyama, 62; Simonds and Simonds and Cantlay, 63; Terrel-Perez and Sharpe and Hadwin, 63; Edwards and Lonie and Duncan, 63; Simpson and Congleton and Thopmson, 64; Cockrum and Miller and Johnson, 64; Lorenzen and Albee and Wallace, 64; Van Donk and Steffens and Ishikawa, 66; Ledoux and Miles and Griffin, 66; Tomlin and Kronsteiner and MacIntyre, 67; Caylor and Schvaneveldt and English, 67; Pitblado and Spice and Lowry, 67; Rast and Buffington and Cabrero Bello, 68; Buche and Buche and Kokrak, 68; Sperling and Dunsmore and Detry, 69.
Low Gross — Stefiuk and Hilton and Rahm, 59; Simpson and Pritchard and Harman, 63; Fabien and Kimes and Pendrith, 63; Simonds and Simonds and Berger, 63; Miller and Ryan and Langasque, 64; Welch and Stalcup and Wiesberger, 64; Johnson and Johnson and DeChambeau, 64; Simonds and Simonds and Cantlay, 64; Randall and Fassler and Van Rooyen, 65; Perkins and Perkins and Day, 65; Cockrum and Miller and Johnson, 65; van Donk and Steffens and Ishikawa, 65; Fisher and Porter and Pieters, 67; Edwards and Lonie and Duncan, 67; Kenney and Shamblin and Noren, 67; Seaton and Gysbers and Merritt, 67; Grey and Resendez and Long, 68; Buche and Buche and Kokrak, 68; Cahoon and Dobney and Hovland, 68; Caylor and Schaneveldt and English, 68; Terrel-Perez and Sharpe and Hadwin, 68; Pitblado and Spice and Lowry, 69; Bruggeman and Bruggeman and Paratore, 69; Lorenzen and Albee and Wallace, 69; Rast and Buffington and Cabrera Bello, 69; Smith and Abbott and Reed, 69; McSpadden and England and Matsuyama, 70; Ledoux and Miles and Griffin, 70; Simpson and Congleton and Thompson, 70; Tomlin and Kronsteiner and MacIntyre, 72; Barton and Miles and Im, 74; Sperling and Dunsmore and Detry, 77.
Net Skins — Simonds and Simonds and Cantlay (eagle on No. 4 and eagle on No. 13); Buche and Buche and Kokrak (eagle on No. 9); Barton and Miles and Im (eagle on No. 12).
Gross Skins — Pitblado and Spice and Lory (birdie on No. 7), van Donk and Steffens and Ishikawa (birdie on No. 1).
Closest to Pin — Rick Fisher (No. 6), Dennis Kenney (No. 9), Mike Fassler (No. 11), Kevin Resendez (No. 14), Marie Simonds (No. 17).