Running
Run of Two Cities
March 14
At Coos Bay
5 Kilometers
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Bryleigh Mead, 24:38.
20-29 — 1. Allilson Seeley, 51:05.
30-39 — 1. Jennifer Dungee, 31:20; 2. Hilary Thibault, 32:19.
40-49 — 1. Jennifer Webster, 32:15.
60-69 — 1. Niamh Charles, 44:57.
MALE
0-14 — 1. Carter Brown, 22:17.
30-39 — 1. Brandon Mead, 24:39; 2. Jared Gordon, 31:12.
40-49 — 1. Todd Landsberg, 54:25.
60-69 — 1. Mark Godbey, 27:37; 2. Michael Kelley, 42:02.
70-79 — 1. Jeff Conboy, 36:47; 2. Jim Clarke, 54:19.
10 Kilometers
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Riley Mullanix, 54:12.
20-29 — 1. Lindsay Janzer, 52:04.
30-39 — 1. Colleen Holland, 54:16.
40-49 — 1. Adela Villers, 1:03:43; 2. Rachel Stapler, 1:14:14.
MALE
0-14 — 1. Finley Cheal, 47:18.
15-19 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, 41:47; 2. Ian Nolan, 44:20; 3. Trenton Parrott, 44:23.
20-29 — 1. Stephen Droughton, 48:44.
30-39 — 1. Luke Rector, 45:01.
40-49 — 1. Gene Wooden, 47:50; 2. Lawrence Cheal, 48:29; 3. John Gunther, 50:20.
50-59 — 1. Moses Garcia, 45:12.
60-69 — 1. Doug Veysey, 48:25; 2. Sam Erickson, 54:26; 3. Daniel Robertson, 1:00:58.
GOLF
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
Crossings Cup Opener
March 13
Low Gross — Mark Nortness 71, Richard Stefiuk 75, Toby Stanley 81, Bobby Cox 83, Neal Cahoon 86, Chip England 89, Val Nemcek 90, Brian Boyle 93, Wim McSpadden 96, Wes Osborne 99.
Low Net — Robert Webber 66, Dewey Powers 68, Phil Bennett 72, Gerard Ledoux 72, Tom Bigelow 73, Brian Gibson 73, Ed Tyner 73, Don Weissert 74, John Ohanesian 76, Terry Kirchner 76, Tom Gant 77, John Loverin 78, John Johnston 79, Bob Wirsing 79, Richard Wold 80.
Closest to Pin — Richard Stefiuk (No. 6), Tom Bigelow (no. 9), Ed Tyner (No. 11), Wes Osborne (No. 14), Phil Bennett (No. 17).