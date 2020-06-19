Golf
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
June 12
Low Gross — Mark Nortness 75, Brian Gibson 77, Toby Stanley 77, John Miles 78, Rich Stefiuk 79, Gary Coots 79, Carter Borror 79, Brian Saksa 81, Bobby Cox 84, Dewey Powers 89, Neal Cahoon 90, Wim McSpadden 93, Don Weissert 101.
Low Net — Val Nemcek 68, Chip England 68, Luke Thornton 70, Robert Webber 71, David Kimes 72, Steven Robb 72, Tom Gant 72, Mitch McCullough 72, Brian Boyle 73, Ed Yelton 74, Craig Ford 74, Rick Evans 75, John Johnston 76, Michael Shields 77, Richard Wold 83.
Closest to Pin — Rich Stefiuk (No. 6), David Kimes (No. 9), Mitch McCullough (No. 11), Mark Nortness (No. 14), Rick Evans (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Standings (through 12 weeks): Phil Shoaf 70, Carter Borror 60, Rich Stefiuk 54, Dave Kimes 53, Mark Nortness 53, Dewey Powers 52, Wim McSpadden 51, Jeff Mihalick 50, Toby Stanley 50, Chip England 48, Brian Gibson 43, Ed Tyner 42, Neal Cahoon 41, Bob Webber 39, John Johnston 37, Luke Thornton 37.
Wacky Wednesdays
June 17
You Pick-em (Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18)
Low Gross — Ed Tyner 52, Jim Wakeman 55, Brian Saksa 58, Brian Gibson 58, Phil Shoaf 58, Jim Lorenzen 62, Jack Cranmer 70, Gerard Ledoux 71, Rex Smith 76, Wim McSpadden 76.
Low Net — Mitch McCullough 49, John Johnston 50, Val Nemcek 50, Rich Stefiuk 50, John Loverin 51, Robert Webber 52, David Kimes 52, Toby Bowman 52, Dewey Powers 53, Frank Cronan 53, Tom Gant 58, John Ohanesian 60, Phil Bennett 60.
Closest to Pin — Jim Lorenzen (No. 1), Brian Gibson (No. 9), Phil Shoaf (Nos. 11 and 17), Dewey Powers (No. 14).
Auto Racing
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Modified Special Opener
June 17
Street Stocks — Heat Race: 1. Ken Fox, North Bend; 2. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Sam Talon, Arago; 4. Wayne Clink, Eugene; 5. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 6. Sam Taylor; 7. Peyton Reigard, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Ken Fox; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Wayne Clink; 4. Charlie Withers; 5. Jeff Thurman.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Lane Hitner, Myrtle Point; 2. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 3. Vinny Debenedetti, Rogue River; 4. Max Haga, Coquille; 5. Zebadiah Zimmerman, Coquille. Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Teagan Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 4. Alex Butler, Bandon; 5. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Lane Hitner, Myrtle Point; 3. Teagan Montgomery, Bandon; 4. Vinny Devenedetti, Rogue River; 5. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 6. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 7. Max Haga, Coquille; 8. Alex Butler, Bandon.
IMCA Sportmod — Heat Race 1: 1. Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove; 2. Matt Sanders, Brookings; 3. K.C. Scott, Springfield; 4. Roger Bell, Marcola; 5. Hunter Bloom, Eugene. Heat Race 2: 1. Jordan Henry, Roseburg; 2. David Schmidt, Roseburg; 3. Travis Pruitt, Molalla; 4. Dalton Bloom; 5. Mike Lavery, Waldport. Main Event: 1. Matt Sanders; 2. Aaron Bloom; 3. Travis Pruitt; 4. David Schmidt; 5. Jordan Henry; 6. K.C. Scott; 7. Hunter Bloom; 8. Mike Lavery; 9. Roger Bell; 10. Dalton Bloom.
IMCA Modified — Heat Race 1: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Mclain Beaudoin, Lebanon; 3. Mike George, Coos Bay; 4. Raymond Bloom, Cottage Grove; 5. Douglas Elkins, Salem; 6. Steve Moore, Scio; 7. Jim Van Loon. Heat Race 2: 1. Jon Debenedetti, Rogue River; 2. Tom Elam, Powers; 3. Jake Mayden, Eugene; 4. Ryan Baker, Coquille; 5. Jesse Williamson, Coburg; 6. David Satterfield, Central Point; 8. Dick Wright, Seattle. Main Event — 1. Jon Debenedetti; 2. Mclain Beaudoin; 3. Preston Luckman; 4. Jake Mayden; 5. Jesse Williamson; 6. Raymond Bloom; 7. Douglas Elkins; 8. David Satterfield; 9. Tom Elam; 10. Ryan Baker; 11. Dick Wright; 12. Mike George; 13. Steve Moore.
NHRA Drag Strip
June 13
Sportsman — Winner: John Letsom, Reedsport. Runner-up: Rayce Alby, Coos Bay. Semifinals: Keenen Smith, Coos Bay.
Pro — Winner: David Corneilson, Coos Bay. Runner-up: Tom Melson, Roseburg. Semifinals: Brian Fletcher, Scottsburg, and Mike Powell, Oakridge.
Super Pro — Winner: Tom Jarvis, Coquille. Runner-up: Curt Welty, Roseburg. Semifinals: Mike Powell.
June 14
Sportsman — Winner: Anthony Welty, Roseburg. Runner-up: Rayce Alby, Coos Bay. Semifinals: Allen Williams, North Bend.
Pro — Winner: Harold Merritt, Coos Bay. Runner-up: Chris Burton, Coos Bay. Semifinals: Anthony Guida, Medford.
Super Pro —Winner: Stan Warner, Myrtle Point. Runner-up: Tom Jarvis, Coquille. Semifinals: Mike Powell, Oakridge.
Bowling
Reedsport Lanes
Wednesday Seniors
June 17
High series: Grady 618, Doug 609, Sam 524, Jerry 502, James 486, Brad 484, Harvey 472, Jay 449, Sandy 427, Kathy C 418, Mike R 403, Gladys 396, Gary 392. High games: Doug 235-191-183, Grady 222-210-186, Jerry 192-177-133, Sam 178-175-171, Harvey 173-169-130, James 173-165-148, Jay 169-145-135, Brad 168-159-157, Gary 164-115-113, Gladys 156-134-106, Kathy C 155-137-126, Mike R 150-135-118, Sandy 148-141-138. High doubles partners: Grady & Kathy C 423, Sandy & Doug 421-387, Gary & Gladys 401, Jerry & Harvey 391, James & Mike R 390-383, Brad & Barbara 384, Jay & Sam 382. Splits picked up: Gary 5-6, Brad 5-6, Kathy C 2-7, Barbara N 5-7 & 3-10, Jay 3-10, Harvey 2-7, Doug 2-7.