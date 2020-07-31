Auto Racing
Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
July 25
Ken Ware Chevrolet Night
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Jason Johnson, Gresham; 3. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 4. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 5. John Duffie, Medford; 6. Deven Brown. Heat Race 2: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 3. Chuck Christian, Eugene; 4. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 5. Jerry Fillips, Madras; 6. Bruce Rayburn Jr., Eagle Point; 7. Davey Evans, Yoncalla. Main Event: 1. Preston Luckman; 2. Jason Johnson; 3. Brody Montgomery; 4. Braden Fugate; 5. Chuck Christian; 6. Mike Taylor; 7. Hannah Robison; 8. Deven Brown; 9. Wayne Butler; 10. Bruce Rayburn Jr.; 11. Jerry Fillips; 12. Davey Evans; 13. John Duffie.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. Doug Coffman, Roseburg; 2. Jordan Henry, Roseburg; 3. Phil Lovvorn; 4. Jared Simmons, Cottage Grove; 5. Garret Smith, Springfield; 6. Trace Fugate, Bandon. Heat Race 2: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove; 3. K.C. Scott, Springfield; 4. Rod McCombs, Albany; 5. Dalton Bloom, Cottage Grove. Main Event: 1. Doug Coffman; 2. Ryan Emry; 3. Aaron Bloom; 4. Jordan Henry; 5. K.C. Scott; 6. Rod McCombs; 7. Phil Lovvorn; 8. Jared Simmons; 9. Dalton Bloom; 10. Trace Fugate.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Rod McCombs, Albany; 2. Graig Osborne, Creswell; 3. Phil Lovvorn, Corvallis; 4. Justin Evans, Lebanon; 5. Troy Chamberlain. Heat Race 2: 1. Dakota Godard, Corvallis; 2. Kevin Roberts, Gresham; 3. Ken Fox, North Bend; 4. Peyton Reigard, Coos Bay; 5. Sam Talon, Arago; 6. Dominic Conti, Albany.
Heat Race 3: 1. Sean Cronk, Portland; 2. Dylan Siewell, Coos Bay; 3. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 5. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 6. Michael Hollingsworth; 7. Mikee Long, Gresham.
Main Event: 1. Graig Osborne; 2. Dakota Godard; 3. Kevin Roberts; 4. Justin Evans; 5. Sean Cronk; 6. Steve Dubisar; 7. Ken Fox; 8. Dylan Siewell; 9. Phil Lovvorn; 10. Mikee Long; 11. Sam Talon; 12. Troy Chamberlain; 13. Dominic Conti; 14. Rod McCombs; 15. Tyler Tullos; 16. Peyton Reigard; 17. Dustin Hitner.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Matt Diller, Newport; 2. Ashtin Hedges, White City; 3. Kerry Cooper, Cottage Grove; 4. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 5. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 6. Raelyn Kelly, Myrtle Point; 7. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 8. Brad Hicks, Creswell. Main Event: 1. Matt Diller; 2. Ashtin Hedges; 3. Brad Hicks; 4. Kerry Cooper; 5. Matthew Emry; 6. Tahlan Rogers; 7. Raelyn Kelly.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Barry Cannon, Dexter; 2. William Hitner, Port Orford; 3. Burnie Bryant, Sutherlin; 4. Jeremy Degroot, Cottage Grove; 5. Josh Muir, Myrtle Point; 6. Kimberely Cannon, Dexter; 7. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove. Heat Race 2: 1. Matt Diller, Newport; 2. Carry Cooper, Cottage Grove; 3. Scarlett Drake, Salem; 4. John McNeil, Bandon; 5. John Henry, Coos Bay; 6. Bid VanLoon, Winston; 7. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 8. Rich Dickson, Roseburg. Main Event: 1. Matt Diller; 2. Burnie Bryant; 3. William Hitner; 4. Carry Cooper; 5. John Henry; 6. Bid VanLoon; 7. Kimberely Cannon; 8. Barry Cannon; 9. Rich Dickson; 10. Josh Muir; 11. Isaac Stere; 12. Scarlett Drake.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Alex Butler, Bandon; 4. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 5. Miles Kirns, Myrtle Point; 6. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 7. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 8. Lane Hitner, Myrtle Point; 9. Nicole Emry, Corvallis. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Cameron Metzgus; 3. Alex Butler; 4. Heather Burton; 5. Lily Metzgus; 6. Lane Hitner; 7. Eli Luckman; 8. Miles Kirns; 9. Nicole Emry.
July 29
Wednesday Night Throwdown
Winged Sprints — Heat Race 1: 1. Steven Snawder, Roseburg; 2. Johnny Burke, Medford; 3. Mike Wheeler, Central Point; 4. Ian Bandey, Cottage Grove; 5. Donovan Prather, Grass Valley; 6. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend. Heat Race 2: 1. Jake Wheeler, Central Point; 2. RJ McGahney, Grants Pass; 3. Patrick Desbiens, Roseburg; 4. Austin Sause, Coos Bay; 5. Trent Ding, Roseburg; 6. Brian Boswell, Roseburg. Main Event: 1. RJ McGahney; 2. Mike Wheeler; 3. Patrick Desbiens; 4. Austin Sause; 5. Ian Bandey; 6. Johnny Burke; 7. Jake Wheeler; 8. Donovan Prather; 9. Steven Snawder; 10. Lawrence VanHoof; 11. Trent Ding. Street Stocks — 1. Graig Osborne, Creswell; 2. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Ken Fox, North Bend; 4. Melissa Adams; 5. Sam Talon, Arago; 6. Sam Taylor; 7. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Graig Osborne; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Ken Fox; 4. Melissa Adams; 5. Sam Talon; 6. Sam Taylor; 7. Dustin Hitner.
IMCA Sportmod — Heat Race: 1. Braedon Hand, Cottage Grove; 2. David Schmidt, Roseburg; 3. Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove; 4. K.C. Scott, Springfield; 5. Dalton Bloom, Cottage Grove; 6. Hunter Bloom, Eugene; 7. Brionna Fuller, Medford. Main Event: 1. David Schmidt; 2. Braedon Hand; 3. Hunter Bloom; 4. Aaron Bloom; 5. K.C. Scott; 6. Dalton Bloom; 7. Brionna Fuller. IMCA Modified — Heat Race 1: 1. Ryan Baker, Coquille; 2. Hunter Bloom, Eugene; 3. Tom Elam, Powers; 4. Paul Rea, Eugene; 5. Aaron Bloom, Cottage Grove. Heat Race 2: 1. Braedon Hand, Cottage Grove; 2. Raymond Bloom, Cottage Grove; 3. Dave Schmidt, Roseburg; 4. Ricky Braun, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Ryan Baker; 2. Braedon Hand; 3. Dave Schmidt; 4. Hunter Bloom; 5. Paul Rea; 6. Raymond Bloom; 7. Ricky Braun; 8. Aaron Bloom; 9. Tom Elam.
Golf
Forest Hills Country Club
Jack Dunn Memorial
July 25
Final Standings — 1. Mark Bedard, Nick Bedard, Jeremy Calcote, Montana Frame, Ryan Sullens and Noah Sullens, 26; 2. Rob Hague, Harvey Myers, Don Bangs, Terry Lavigne, Sally Woodland, Doug Woodland and Bill Hardy, 27; 3. Josh Blondell, Brooke Blondell, Dustin Dibala, Mark Thurber, Ryan Williams and Izzy Ocequeda, 28; 4. Tie-Joe Belmonte, Grady Walker, Mike Reynolds, Ed Sherwood, Sam Scott and Albert Page; and Jim Johnson, Scott Lewis, Ron Lewis, Harold Smiley, Josh Wells and Garrett Wells, 29; 6. Tie-Ruby Koenig, Jim Koenig, Melissa Tippey, Jason McAllister; Dustin TIppey and Matt Adams; Herb Hedges, Frank Hedges, Jim Joseph, Steve Thornton, Bob Huebner and Bob Drozynsko; Tyler Smiley, Paulus Gilimete, Jason Lemmer, Claude Rodgers, Sean Aaron and Robert Bates; Ray Malmberg, Mary Malmberg, Marc Fullhart, Mike Burk and Paul Delate; and Seteve LaRouche, Trevor LaRouche, Knox Story, Loss Story, Chris Lechga and Mike Mitchell, 30; 11. Tie-Colleen Cooper, Jim Cooper, Josiah Cooper, Trevor Cooper, Michelle Fraley and Kirt Fraley; John Sturgill, Jonathan Bates, Robert Parmley, Cameron Seiger, Jim McMillan and Tim Brady; Bruce McCarty, Sheri VanElsberg, Sheryl Via, Tom McAllister, John Hays and Mary Has; Dan St. John, Patty St. John, Jim Wright, Arselia Wright, Mike Wright and Brandon Matz, 31; 15. Tie-Marcy Turner, Bryan Owen, Penny Moloso, Chris Moloso, Ron Schaar and Blake Kelly; and Robbie Robison, Cody Shirley, Bill Lyon, Shawn Leake, Brian Jackson and Dan Cassaro, 32; 17. Steve Miller, Kathleen Miller, Joe Zelinski, Bobbi Unger, Steve Godin and John Gunther, 38.
Lady & the Tramp
July 11-12
A Flight
Low Gross — 1. Tricia and Rob Johnson 68-72—140; 2. Kris Valencia and Matt Schueneman, 65-75—140; 3. Sandy and Jim Abrahamson, 74-79—153; 4. Debra Lujan and Patrick LaBrasseur, 79-83—162; 5. Joni and Jason Berry, 79-84—163; 6. Sheryl Via and Tom McAllister, 80-90—170.
Low Net— 1. Anita Jones and Patrick Britton, 60.5-72.5—133; 2. Cheryl and Bill VanVleet, 65.5-67.5—133; 3. Stacy and Jim Hart, 66.9-71.9—138.8; 4. Mary and John Hayes, 68.1-72.1—140.2; 5. Susan and Don Smith, 70.7-74.7—145.4; 6. Linda and Michael Fox, 70.3-75.3—145.6.
B Flight
Low Gross — Mary and Dave LaBrasseur, 76-85—161; 2. Patti and Mark Sullivan, 82-82—164; 3. Donna and Roger Roberts, 77-92—169; 4. Mindy and John Ferris, 88-91—179; 5. Colleen and Jim Cooper, 88-93—181; 5. Marciel and Kenneth Gilmore, 94-107—201; 6. Mike and Jacki Smith, 102-102—204.
Low Net — 1. Michelle and Kirt Fraley, 69.5-72-5—142; 2. Sheri VanElsberg and Bruce McCarty, 68.5-77.5—146; 3. Deborah and Gary Winnen 71.4-85.4—156.8; 4. Shawn Leake and Bill Lyon, 69.7-88.7—158.4; 5. Sheryl and Alan Kindopp, 77.2-85.2—162.4; 6. Fran and Howard Johnson, 75.6-88.6—164.2.
Closest to Pin — Men: John Hays (No. 2) and Matt Schueneman (No. 6). Women: Tricia Johnson (No. 2) and Michelle Fraley (No. 6).
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
July 24
Low Gross — Rich Stefiuk 74, Brian Gibson 75, Ben Caughey 80, Carter Borror 80, Toby Stanley 82, Brian Boyle 83, Greg Harless 83, Steven Robb 85, Brian Sakssa 85, Val Nemcek 87, Mark Nortness 87, Jeff Mihalick 88, Jim Sylvester 90, Eric Oberbeck 96, Stanley Yelton 99, Daryl Robison 100, John Loverin 101, Don Weissert 107.
Low Net — David Kimes 69, John Ohanesian 69, Ed Tyner 70, Rick Evans 72, Rex Smith 73, Bobby Cox 73, Bob Bray 74, Wayne Everest 74, John Johnston 74, Micki Goodman 75, Chip England 75, Wim McSpadden 75, Tom Gant 76, Luke Thornton 76, Robert Webber 78, Ray Fabien 78, Richard Wold 79, Craig Ford 80, Michael Shields 80, Kathrine Barton 81, Jack Hammerstrom 83.
Closest to Pin — Brian Saksa (No. 6), Michael Shields (No. 9), Rex Smith (No. 11), David Kimes (No. 14), Micki Goodman (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Standings (Through Week 18): Dave Kimes 91, Rich Stefiuk 88, Brian Gibson 84, Phil Shooaf 78, Mark Nortness 75, Wim McSpadden 75, Carter Borror 72, Val Nemcek 67, Chip England 65, Dewey Powers 64, Toby Stanley 63, Jeff Mihalick 62, Ed Tyner 61, Luke Thornton 61, Neal Cahoon 55, Mitch McCullough 54, Tom Gant 54, Bob Webber 53, Gerry Ledoux 53, Wayne Everest 48.