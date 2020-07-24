The World
Bandon Crossings took the lead in its two-part visitational tournament against visiting Salmon Run golfers last week.
As with an earlier competition against Coos Golf Club, the event includes two rounds, the second coming this week at Salmon Run near Brookings.
In the portion of the tournament at Bandon Crossings, there were 13 total matches scheduled, though Bandon Crossings won one by default because Salmon Run didn’t bring its 13th team.
Of the other 12 best-ball matches, Bandon Crossings won seven and Salmon Run five. Three points were available in each match, for the front nine, the back nine and the total match, meaning a total of 39 points. Bandon Crossings leads 24.5-14.5 after the first round.
Bandon Crossings had four pairs sweep all three points in their matches: Toby Stanley and Richard Stefiuk, Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier, Neal Cahoon and Sheryl Todd, and Patti Cox and Roger Cox.
In addition, the pairs of Lisa DeMaio and Ralph DeMaio, Chip England and Wim McSpadden, Gerard Ledoux and Luke Thornton and John Loverin and Ed Tyner won partial points for Bandon Crossings by either winning or halving the front or back nines.
Salmon Run’s wins came from Sue Ryan and Kara Miller, William Lentz and Joe Maybee, Don Stiles and Ron Slonicker, Todd Rigby and Steve Robinson, and Gary Knight and Timothy Young.
Results are included in today’s Community Scoreboard, along with other recent Bandon Crossings results.