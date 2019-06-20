COOS BAY — The second annual Coastal Cool Down baseball tournament will be held this weekend, with games at Mingus Park and Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The tournament is hosted by Bay Area Travel Teams, which will have a team in each division. Teams also are coming from the Medford, Grants Pass and Eugene areas.
Teams in the 11-and-under age group will compete at Mingus Park, while those in the 12-and-under division will play on the SWOCC softball field. Each division will have a home run derby in addition to the regular games.
Last year’s 11U champion was the Hidden Valley Aces, which will be back this year, competing in the 12U division. In addition, last year’s home run champion for the 11U division, Andrew Lugo from the Central Lane Knights, also will be back trying to win again.
The first games start at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Teams in the 12U division include Bay Area Travel Teams Integrity, Hidden Valley Aces, Central Lane Knights and Willamette Valley Americans.
Teams in the 11U age group include Bay Area Travel Teams Integrity, Grants Pass Jr. Cavemen, South Medford Jr. Panthers and Willamette Valley Americans.
While the tournament is going on, the Bay Area Travel Teams 10-and-under squad will be hosting Upper Rogue from Eagle Point in a doubleheader at Boynton Park in North Bend.
Bay Area Travel Teams also is sponsoring a team that will travel to Cooperstown, N.Y., in July to compete in a weeklong tournament at the site of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
That group will include several players from the South Coast among its roster and is currently raising funds for the trip.
For more information about that trip or how to help out, contact John Riddle by phone at 541-297-5467 or by email at j.rid6@icloud.com.
For information on the event, one of 13 separate tournaments that are part of the 2019 Cooperstown Dreams Park American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational, visit www.cooperstowndreamspark.com.