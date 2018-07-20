The annual Circle the Bay road race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, starting and ending at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
The 30-kilometer race offers various options for participants, who can complete the entire course as runners or walkers or be part of a three-person run or walk relay team.
For relay participants, the first leg is a little over 10 kilometers and mostly flat, the second leg is a little longer and rolling, and the third leg is the shortest, but includes the difficult hills between Kentuck Way and the finish (including the McCullough Bridge).
All walkers will begin at 6:30 a.m., while the runners start at 8 a.m.
Participants who sign up by July 31 will receive a technical, short-sleeve shirt. The entry fee for South Coast Running Club members is $25 for individuals and $66 for a three-person relay team. For non-members, the price is $40 for individuals and $82.50 for relay teams.
For those who sign up after July 31, prices are $15 for club members and $25 for non-members for the 30-kilometer race (shirts not included). Relay teams play $45 (club members) or $75 (non-members). Some shirts will be available for purchase the day of the race for individuals who don’t sign up early.
The entry fee also includes food after the race.
For more information, contact race director Anthony Collins by email at acollins@socc.edu.