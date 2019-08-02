The annual Circle the Bay road run is next weekend, Saturday, Aug. 10, starting and ending at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
The 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) race can be completed either as an individual or part of a three-person relay.
Walkers begin at 6:30 a.m. and runners at 8 a.m.
The entry fee for those who have not signed up early is $55 for South Coast Running Club members and $70 for non-members. The three-person relay fee is $150 for those teams that did not sign up by the early deadline.
All participants are invited to a post-race picnic at Ferry Road Park.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.