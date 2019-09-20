{{featured_button_text}}

The third Charleston Salmon Run is fast approaching.

The event, which includes a marathon, half marathon and 10-kilometer run, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, with all the races starting and ending in Charleston.

The entry fees are $99 for the marathon, $69 for the half marathon or $25 for the 10-kilometer run. Participants in all three races get at race shirt, while the finishers in the longer two events get medals.

There also is a 1-mile crab walk that costs $10.

The marathon starts at 7:45 a.m., while the half marathon starts at 9:30 and the 10K at 10 a.m. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

Online registration closes on Oct. 4 and there is no race-day registration for the marathon or half marathon. People can sign up the day of the race for the 10K from 6 to 9 a.m.

People can pick up their race packets on Oct. 4 from noon to 8 p.m. at 7 Devils Brewing in downtown Coos Bay and on race morning at Bayside Coffee in Charleston.

For more information or to register online visit charlestonsalmonrun.com.

