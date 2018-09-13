The fifth annual Bay Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
The entry fee is $100 for individuals or $400 for a four-person team for the scramble tournament. The fee includes green fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch and a gift bag.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce also is looking for sponsors for the event, with sponsorship opportunities ranging from $100 to $500.
For more information, contact either Pam Cottrell by phone at 541-266-0868 or email at pcottrell@oregonsbayarea.org or Spencer Gordon by phone at 541-267-3165 or email at spencer-gordon@leavitt.com.