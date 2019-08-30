Bandon youth Cassie Kennon has had a big summer on the golf links, including winning a pair of Oregon Golf Association junior majors and advancing to the regional finals of the Drive Pitch & Putt competition.
Kennon, who is 13, won the intermediate girls (ages 12-14) division at the Southern Oregon Junior at Centennial Golf Club in Medford on July 15-16 with a two-day total of 159 (79-80) that was nine shots better than runner-up Cierra Ferguson.
The next two days, she won the Klamath Basin Junior at Running Y, shooting 158 (80-78) to beat Ferguson by five strokes.
Kennon finished fourth at the Bob Allard Memorial (Portland City Open) at Rose City Golf Course on July 30-31. She had an 86 in the first round and bounced back with a 77, but finished 15 shots behind Yu-Chu Chen.
Earlier in the summer, Kennon finished third in the Peter Jacobsen Junior Challenge at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis on June 18-19, shooting 79 both days to finish two shots behind Jasmine Chen. Kennon and Ferguson both had the same score, but Ferguson won a scorecard playoff to take second.
At the Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur at Lake Oswego Country Club (June 25-28), Kennon qualified fourth with a round of 81 and then lost to Ferguson 6 and 5 in the first round. She dropped down in to the first flight, where she reached the championship match before losing 2-up to Jacinda Lee.
Those events were a warm-up for qualifying in the annual skills competition.
Kennon won the Subregional Qualifier for the Drive Chip & Putt competition at Meriwether National Golf Club on Aug. 7.
She will compete at the regional in early September at Chambers Bay in Tacoma, Wash., for a chance to advance to the national finals at Augusta in Georgia next spring. It would be her second trip to the nationals.