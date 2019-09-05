Trent Carter of Huntington Beach, Calif., won the 40-lap Wingless Sprint Series Ironman race at Coos Bay Speedway last weekend.
The touring event drew 14 racers from Oregon and California, though two were not able to race in the main event after issues came up during the heat race.
Carter got his first win, and the $1,500 top prize, in the third visit by the series to Coos Bay Speedway. He took the lead from pole-sitter Rob Lindsey of Sherwood and led the rest of the way. Lindsay Barney of Eagle Creek also passed Lindsey and finished second, with Lindsey third, followed by Cooper Desbiens of Roseburg, Tim Alberding of Salem, Gene Cannon of Canby, Don Trent of Gaston, Anthony Offutt of Portland and Chad Lindsey of Sherwood. Three others were unable to complete the main event.
Barney and Blaine Cory of Central Point, one of the drivers unable to complete the main event, won the heat races. Carter took the trophy dash.
The event also included local drivers in several of the regular divisions.
Braden Fugate of Bandon won the 20-lap Sportsman Late Model main event, his 11th win of the season, and also won the heat race and trophy dash. Garret Smith of Springfield was second, and the only other finisher.
Kelly McIntyre of Coos Bay got his first win of the season in the Street Stock division. Josh Bearden was second and Troy Chamberlain third in the 20-lap race. Bearden won both the trophy dash and heat race.
Tyler Tullos of Bandon won the 25-lap main event in the Hornets division, leading all the way. Jesse McIntyre was second and Hannah Robison third. Tullos won the heat race and Trace Fugate the trophy dash.
Griff Smith kept his season record perfect in the Junior Stingers division and also won one of the heat races and the trophy dash. James Shingleton won the other heat race. Drake Vincent was second and Teagan Montgomery third in the main event.
Rob Lauver won the 20-lap Mini Outlaw main event, ahead of Sam Talon and Jason Kellam. Lauver also won both the trophy dash and heat race.
The speedway is back in action this weekend with racing on Saturday night, which is ladies night, with women getting in for free.
Most of the local divisions will be racing.
Visit www.coosbayspeedway.us for more information.