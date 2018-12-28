Carter Curtis and Kevin Sndyer won the annual Spinner’s Two-Person Scramble at Bandon Crossings.
The pair shot a 59 in the scramble tournament, which was three shots better than Dan Van Donk and Kent Harper. Donny Heibring and Jerry Penifold shot a 63.
The best net score was by David Tatge and Brandon Skytta, who had a 59.5. Tracy Couch and Justin Johnson combined for 60.4 and Phil Bennett and Greg Harless had a 63.4.
Results and other recent Bandon Crossings events are included in the Community Scoreboard.