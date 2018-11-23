Curtis Carter had the most skins during the South Coast Turkey Open and Skins Game at Bandon Crossings last Saturday.
Meanwhile, Tom Bigelow, Tracy Couch and Craig Praus had the best team score of 7-under, which was a stroke better than the group of David Hanna, Toby Stanley and Michael Shields. The only other team under par was the group of Curtis Carter, Ricky Pruitt and Kevin Snyder.
Carter recorded gross skins on No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7, all with birdies. Stuart Blasius had two skins, with a birdie on No. 10 and an eagle on No. 13.
Tom Bigelow birdies No. 1, Tim Beckley No. 2 and Toby Stanley No. 14 for birdies and Nathan Combs had an eagle on 18.
David Hanna had two net skins, on No. 7 and No. 10. Beckley had a net skin on No. 2, Travis Gosselin on No. 8, Craig Praus on No. 16 and Jeff Mihalik on No. 17. Combs had a net double-eagle on No. 18 for a net skin.
Spinners’s Two-Person Scramble
The next big event at Bandon Crossings is the Spinner’s Two-Person Scramble on Dec. 15.
The event includes closest-to-pin prizes on all 18 holes — $50 gift certificates donated by Spinner’s Restaurant in Gold Beach.
The entry fee is $55 per golfer.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.