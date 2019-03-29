Ten members of the Southwestern Oregon Community College Judo Program competed in the 63rd annual Obukan Judo Tournament in Portland on March 22-23, with five bringing home medals from the event.
On March 22, twins Haley and Brynn Buskerud, age 12, placed first in the Katame no Kata, a team event that includes demonstration of pins, chokes and arm locks. They also placed second in Nage no Kata, which is a demonstration of 15 throws, executed from both the right and left side. In addition, they performed a demonstration of Itsustu no Kata, which depicts forces of nature and how they relate to the art of judo.
The tournament on March 23 included more than 250 competitors from Oregon, Washington and Idaho with matches won by throws, pins, chokes or arm locks.
Laila Veloz, age 11, placed first in the age 10-11 heavyweight division. She also placed first last year.
Sabrina Smith placed second in the women’s novice heavyweight division in her first tournament as an adult competitor.
Liam Buskerud, age 15, brought home the bronze medal in the highly competitive middleweight cadet division for boys ages 15-17.
Other competitors for Southwestern included Haley and Brynn Buskerud, Shalendra Prasad, Ava Thomas, Kai Gutierrez, Broc Bolduc and Gavino Caruso.
Judo classes for spring term start April 2.
For more information on the program, including classes for adults and children, contact Rob Schab at 541-756-0414.