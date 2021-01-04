The annual Bullards Run will be held Sunday, Jan. 10, with a few changes this year, including a new course and sign-in area and safety measures for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is sponsored by the South Coast Running Club and begins at 2 p.m.
This year all registration is online through www.southcoastrunningclub.org. There is a limit of 50 participants.
In a change this year, the check-in area has been moved from the park’s campground to the parking lot about halfway between the campground and the lighthouse.
Events include a 5-kilometer and a 10-kilometer run.
In a change with the new course, both races take participants past the Coquille River Lighthouse. In the past, only the 10K got runners that far. The 10K also takes runners to the campground. Course maps are available online.
There also is a free 1-mile kids run that starts at 2 p.m., followed immediately by the longer races.
Limited pre-packaged food will be available for finishers.
Participants are asked to have a mask with them and wear it whenever they are within six feet of others, including the packet pickup and start/finish line, as well as while passing other runners.
The cost for the event is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for nonmembers. Proceeds go to the high school and middle school cross country teams, co-sponsors of the event with the South Coast Running Club.
For information on how to join the club, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org.