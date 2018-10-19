Try 1 month for 99¢

Rhett Bryant of Coos Bay rolled his first 300 game at North Bend Lanes during the Varsity League recently.

Bryant’s 300 came in the first game of a series that also included games of 202 and 151.

He has been bowling for about 15 years.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags