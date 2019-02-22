Dan Brooks was the top adult finisher in the recent Southern Oregon All-Stars Pro-Am at North Bend Lanes.
Chase Taylor was the top finisher among the juniors, who were battling for scholarship money.
The bowlers had their scores for three games added to three scores for different pros they were teamed up with.
Brooks had a total of 1,665 pins, helped by a pair of 300-games by pro partners. Lisa Duryee was second with 1,657 pins. Crystal Inhausen (1,641), Bud Grant (1,619) and Bruce Walker (1,615) rounded out the top five.
For the junior bowlers, Taylor had a total of 1,697 pins, earning a $40 scholarship.
Peyton Mattecheck had a total of 1,644, followed by Keegan Jelinek (1,642), Zoey Tenderella (1,614) and Jeremiah Coney and Konnor Jelinek (1,560).