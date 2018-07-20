Anita Britton and Pat Jones combined to win the annual Lady & the Tramp tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport earlier this month.
The 18 teams in the tournament played in a scramble format the first day and a chapman format the second. Britton and Jones combined to shoot 146 (2-over-par) for the two days.
The second-best gross score in the A Flight was by Vanvilay and Tony Cox, with a 151.
Low net honors in the A Flight went to Sandy and Jim Abramson, who won in a scorecard playoff over Joanie and Bob Brass after both teams posted 137.5 (6.5-under par).
In the B Flight, the best gross score was posted by Michelle and Kirt Fraley, with a 155 (11-over). Deborah and Ron Fitzpatrick finished second at 163.
Low net honors in the B Flight when to Marilyn Pothier and Rick Fisher at 139. Deborah Lujan and Pat LaBrasseur finished second at 143.5.
Closest to Pin honors were taken by Deborah Lujan (Saturday) and Joanie Brass (Sunday) for women on No. 2 and by Ron Fitzpatrick (Saturday) and Tony Cox (Sunday) for the men on No. 6.
The tournament drew teams from Corvallis, Eugene and Springfield, in addition to the South Coast.
Food and beverage were provided by Karen Bedard and Bedrock’s.