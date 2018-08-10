Bandon Crossings maintenance crew worker Britt Binns had a once-in-a-lifetime shot twice in the past nine days.
Binns had holes-in-one on two of the course’s par-3 holes in the first 10 days of August.
On Aug. 2, he aced the ninth hole, using a 9-iron from 134 yards.
And on Friday, he aced the 17th hole, using a pitching wedge from 135 yards.
The shots were witnessed by fellow maintenance workers Patrick Tackelberry, Tim Lee and Armin Miller.
They were the first two aces for the guy nicknamed “Big Rough” because he is the designated rough mower.
Binns has only been golfing seriously for a few years. He has been on the staff about three years.