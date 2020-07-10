The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is planning a Summer Basketball Skills Camp for later this month.
Students will be broken into three age groups and each camp will last three days.
Students in third and fourth grade and those in fifth and sixth grade will have their camp from July 22 to July 24th. Those in seventh and eighth grade will have theirs from July 29-31. The third/fourth and seventh/eighth grade camps will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. while the fifth/sixth grade camp will go from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The cost for each camp is $55 with a current Boys & Girls Club membership. Non-members also must pay a $15 membership fee.
The camps are limited to 10 participants each and preregistration is required.
The focus of the camp is fundamentals of basketball including dribbling, shooting, defensive and offensive skills.
Campers must come with basketball apparel, shoes and a snack and something to drink. All also must wear a mask or face covering when they enter and exit the facility.
For more information, call 541-267-6573 or send an email to gstout@great-futures.org. Forms are available online at www.great-futures.org and by email.