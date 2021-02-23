The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is planning a pair of volleyball skills camps that will start in March.
Each session is four days over a two-week period and costs $50. Participants also must have a current Boys & Girls Club membership.
The first two-week session is March 1-13 and the second is March 22-April 3.
In each session, students in third and fourth grade meet Monday and Wednesday and those in fifth and sixth grade meet Tuesday and Thursday. The times are 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. each day and all sessions will be held at the club’s Peirce Gym.
Participants should bring athletic clothes and shoes, a water bottle and a face covering or mask. They also must fill out a COVID waiver.
The entrance will be through the upper parking lot, in the door leading directly into the gym.
No parents will be allowed in the gym.
Each session is limited to six participants as long as Coos County remains in the extreme-risk category. Preregistration is required at www.great-futures.org.
For information, contact Garrett Stout by phone at 541-267-6573 or email at gstout@great-futures.org.