The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon held its second spring track meet at Coquille High School last weekend.
Athletes from North Bend, Coos Bay, Myrtle Point, Coquille (and Bandon) and the home school team Falcons competed in windy, cloudy and sometimes rainy weather.
Boys & Girls Club officials thanked volunteers Chris Rohde, Heather Young, Kristin Hyatt, Brandon Mead, Kelly Hoffine, Russell Crochetiere, Brock Millett, Darin Nicholson, Justin Miller, Tom Crawford, Elizabeth Wyatt, Amy Hemsley, Willy Layton, Elyssa Diego, Jarred Diego, Dustin Davis, Halle Layton, Annalisa Church, Dani Acosta, Brandy Olmstead, Eman Morgan-Brown, Matt Jensen, Sarah Nicholson, Jeff Dieu, Noah Martin, Tim Lambson, Todd Kloster, Levi Harris, Logan Arriola, Matt Wells, Cassidy Lewis, Olivia Hemsley, Heather Allen, Ryan Wallack, Kelsea Workman, Cadence Little, Stephanie Martell and others whose names were missed.
Officials also thanked the Coquille School District for use of its facilities and jersey sponsor Epuerto Sports.
Results are listed in today's Community Scoreboard.
Sportsmanship Awards
Spring soccer sportsmanship and official’s awards for Boys & Girls Club games played on Saturday, April 6, presented by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association.
Sportsmanship Awards — Fourth/Fifth/Sixth Grade: Coos Bay, coached by Brandon Saada.
Official’s Awards — Hustle: Aidan Nolan and John Burgmeier.