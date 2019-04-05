The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon had its first track meet of the season last weekend at North Bend High School, with the athletes from Coquille, Bandon, Myrtle Point, Coos Bay, North Bend and a home school team called Falcons competing at North Bend High School.
In pleasant conditions, the boys and girls from third through sixth grade competed in the running, jumping and throwing events, including the turbo javelin, which is new this year.
Boys & Girls Club officials extended thanks to volunteers Chris Rohde, Heather Young, Kristin Hyatt, Brandon Mead, Kelly Hoffine, Russell Crochetiere, Brock Millett, Darin Nicholson, Justin Miller, Tom Crawford, Jeremy West, Elizabeth Wyatt, Jessica Mead, Steven Ryan, Tracy Garrigus, Cory Messner, Kriston Correll, Kelsey Orr, James Orr, Rachelle Smith, Amy Hemsley, Reid Hemsley, Lynn Whitaker, Noah Martin, Buffy Ericson, Tim Lambson, Jeff, Conor Cook, Mylee Andrade, Chad Brophy, Luke Nicholson, Keegan Young, Bo Messerle, Waylon Messerle, Jessica Engelke, John Davidson, Emily Brophy, Greg Garrigus and others whose names were missed.
Club officials also thanked the North Bend School District for allowing the use of its facilities and jersey sponsor Epuerto Sports.
