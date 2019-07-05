The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon still has four summer camps coming up in the month of July.
The bowling camp, for students ages 5 to 15, will be held July 8-11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at North Bend Lanes. The camp is instructed by North Bend Lanes staff and costs $15 for lessons ($55 with a new bowling ball).
Flag football camp is July 11-13 at the Marshfield lower field, with instruction by Tobias Robinson. The camp goes from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for students in third and fourth grade, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those in fifth and sixth grade, and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for those in grades 7 and 8. The fee is $45.
Pickleball camp is July 29-Aug. 1 at the William J. Sweet Memorial Tennis Center, part of the Boys & Girls Club, for students in fifth through eighth grade. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to noon under the direction of Gaye Knapp. The cost is $35.
Tennis camp will be held Aug. 5-8 and 12-15 at the tennis center, with instruction by Ian Bailey.
Camp is from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. for students ages 5-7, 10:30 a.m. to noon for those ages 8-12 and noon to 2 p.m. for those ages 13-18.
In addition, the club will hold a sports fest (four sports) on four different dates: July 13 and 27 and Aug. 10 and 24, with various instruction for students ages 7 to 18. The sports fest will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and the cost is $35 a day and includes a T-shirt.
Summer Soccer Academy
The Boys & Girls Club’s Summer Soccer Academy is scheduled for three weeks in July — July 8-12, 15-19 and 22-26. Students can sign up for any or all of the weeks.
The academy will be held at Golden Field near the Marshfield High School campus. Check in starts at 8:30 a.m. and training runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
The coach will be Jacob Price, from Hereford, England, who played in the English Football League Associations across England for the Cheltenham Town Football Club. Price was assistant men’s coach at Southwestern Oregon Community College last year and will be coaching this fall at Simpson University in Redding, Calif.
The fee is $70 per week with a current club membership.
Call 541-267-6573 for more information.
2018-19 sports
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon has started accepting registrations for the sports it will sponsor during the 2019-20 school year at epuertosports.com.
Sports include fall soccer, for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, volleyball for students in grades 3-6, basketball for students in grades 3-6, track and field for students in grades 4-6 and spring soccer for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The fee is $75 for each sport, with a club membership.
All players must be registered and fees paid before attending any practices.
Fall soccer practices begin in August, with the first games Sept. 7.
For more information, call 541-267-6573.