COOS BAY — Mirroring the Oregon School Activities Association schedule, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon has postponed its sports seasons until 2021.
But the club is planning upcoming volleyball and basketball skills camps.
As for the delayed sports seasons, Boys & Girls Club sports director Garrett Stout said that many school and community facilities are not available for teams was a large factor in the decision.
“We are hopeful that come December we will be able to have teams practice in local facilities,” Stout said.
The current plan is for the volleyball season to run from Jan. 16-Feb. 20, the basketball season to run from March 13-April 24 and the track and field season to run from May 8-June 12.
For more information on the sports schedule, contact Stout by phone at 541-267-6573 or email at gstout@greatfutures.org.
Volleyball Skills Camp
The volleyball skills camp will include three different sessions, each with six dates.
The first session includes Sept. 28 and 30, Oct. 5 and 7 and Oct. 12 and 14.
The second session includes Oct. 26 and 28, Nov. 2 and 4 and Nov. 9 and 11.
The third includes Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, Dec. 7 and 9 and Dec. 14 and 16.
In each sessions, third- and fourth-graders meet from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. and fifth- and sixth-graders meet from 6 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $35 per week, with a $15 club membership also required.
Each student must have volleyball apparel, shoes, a water bottle and a mask or face covering.
There is a minimum of 10 participants and maximum of 15.
Basketball Skills Camp
Similar to volleyball, the basketball skills camp will include three sessions.
The first session includes Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, Oct. 6 and 8 and Oct. 13 and 15.
The second includes Oct. 27 and 29, Nov. 3 and 5 and Nov. 10 and 12.
The third session includes Dec. 1 and 3, Dec. 8 and 10 and Dec. 15 and 17.
The time schedule also is the same, with third- and fourth-graders from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. and fifth- and sixth-graders from 6 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $35 per week with a current club membership. The minimum is 10 participants and the maximum 15. Students must provide basketball apparel, shoes and water bottles.
Students are asked to show up no more than 15 minutes before their sessions.
Registration forms for the skills camps are available online at www.great-futures.org.