The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will be closed for youth from Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31.
In addition, sporting events and practices are canceled through April 1, including tennis, Gymnastics Plus and Pacific School of Dance plus two planned spring break camps. The first track meet of the Boys & Girls Club season also will be canceled.
The club plans to follow the closure procedures implemented by the Coos Bay and North Bend school districts. Club officials apologize for inconvenience to families.
For more information, call 541-267-3635 or 541-267-6573 or email office@great-futures.org.