Bowling season starts soon at North Bend Lanes and people can sign up now for leagues including those for men, women, seniors and juniors.
The first leagues start after Labor Day the first week of September.
People can learn more about the leagues by visiting the bowling alley and can sign up in person or by calling 541-756-0571.
Leagues, with day of week, time, nature of teams and weekly fees are listed below.
Men’s Leagues
Coast League: 6:30 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 9, teams of five, $15.
Varsity: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 5, teams of five, $15.
Women’s Leagues
Cosmo: 7 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 3, teams of four, $14.
Rolling Pins: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 4, teams of four, $10.
Mixed Leagues
Bay Area Hospital: 5 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 3, teams of three, $10.
Thursday Social: 9 p.m. Thursdays starting Oct. 3, teams of four, $9.
NASCAR New Ball: 9 p.m. Thursdays starting Oct. 3, teams of four, $15.
Timber: 6:30 p.m. Fridays starting Sept. 6, teams of four, $15.
Jack-n-Jill: 5:30 p.m. Sundays starting Sept. 8, teams of four, $14.
Senior Leagues
Young at Heart: 12:30 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 9, teams of four, $10.
Senior Boomers: 10 a.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 3, teams of four, $10.
Primers Too: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 4, teams of four, $10
Silver Tips: 12:30 p.m. Fridays starting Sept. 6, teams of four, $10.
Open Leagues
Cash Classic: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 4, teams of five, $15.
Junior Leagues
Monday All-Stars, 4 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 9, teams of three, $9
Saturday All-Stars, 10 a.m. Saturdays starting Oct. 5, teams of four, $9.
Thursday Bumpers: 4 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 19, teams of three, $44 for season.
Friday Bumpers: 4 p.m. Fridays starting Sept. 20, teams of three, $44 for season.