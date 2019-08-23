REEDSPORT — The 26th-annual Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Scramble will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport.
The event benefits high school and junior golf in Reedsport and is largely responsible for the continued existence of these programs.
The nine-hole event typically draws 70 or more golfers and players of all abilities are encouraged to participate.
The tournament starts at 2 p.m. and, given the scramble format, will take about three hours, followed by a meal.
The entry fee is $30 and includes the meal. Chances for raffle prizes, including sports gear, gift baskets and rounds of golf at other regional courses, will be available for purchase.
Local businesses and organizations also can participate by purchasing a team sponsorship for $100. Sponsorship includes team name, one complimentary team member and on-course signage during the tournament.
Teams or individuals are asked to sign up in advance. A printable registration form to either sign up or sponsor a team is available through the event’s Facebook page: Bill Humphreys Memorial Golf Scramble, or at www.bravesboosters.com.