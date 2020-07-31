A familiar group was atop the leaderboard in the Jack Dunn Memorial Tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in Reedsport last weekend.
The team of Mark and Nick Bedard, Ryan and Noah Sullens, Jeremy Calcote and Montana Frame finished the nine-hole scramble tournament with a score of 26 (10-under par). Various members in that group have now won the annual fundraiser tournament for the club three years in a row.
As impressive as the score was, it was only one stroke better than the team of Rob Hague, Harvey Myers, Don Bangs, Terry Lavigne and Sally and Doug Woodman. The team of Josh and Brooke Blondell, Dustin Dibala, Mark Thurber, Ryan Williams and Izzy Ocequeda was third with a score of 28.
The tournament proved very popular, with 17 teams and nearly 100 golfers.
It was also the second major event of the summer at Forest Hills.
The weekend of July 11-12, the club hosted the Lady & The Tramp couples tournament.
Tricia and Rob Johnson won the top A Flight in the two-day event, which included a scramble the first day and a chapman the second day.
The Johnsons had a two-day total of 140, which included an even-par round on the second day. Kris Valencia and Matt Schueneman, who shot a 65 in the scramble portion, also finished at 140 but lost a scorecard playoff to the Johnsons.
Anita Jones and Patrick Britton earned low-net honors for the A Flight, also decided in a scorecard playoff after they finished with the same net score, 133, as Cheryl and Bill VanVleet.
In the B Flight, low gross honors went to Mary and Dave LaBrasseur with a total of 161, which was three shots better than Patti and Mark Sullivan.
Michelle and Kirt Fraley took low net honors with a 142, with Sheri VanElsberg and Bruce McCarty second at 146.
Results from both tournaments are included in today’s Community Scoreboard.
Bandon Crossings
Dave Kimes leads the race for the Crossings Cup with only a few weeks to go in the regular season.
After the events from Friday (results were not available by press time) and next Friday (Aug. 7), the field will be cut to the top 24. The following week, only the top 16 will be included in the final week of the regular season before the bracket is finalized for the Crossings Cup tournament.
The final two weeks also include double points.
Kimes, who shared low-net honors last week with John Ohanesian, has 91 points. Rich Stefiuk is second with 88 and Brian Gibson third with 84.