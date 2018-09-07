Lindsay Barney of Eagle Creek won the Iron Man Wingless Sprint Car main event at Coos Bay speedway last weekend, taking the $1,500 top prize.
Barney was one of 18 wingless sprint car drivers in town for the event, the finale in the series. She started on the front row for the 30-lap main event and withheld a strong challenge from series champion Rob Lindsey of Sherwood, who finished second.
The win pushed Barney up to third in the standings.
Jonathon Jorgenson of Tacoma, Wash., was third and Tim Alberding of Salem fourth. Lance Hallmark of McMinnville rounded out the top five.
Barney had the fastest lap in qualifying on the third-mile oval, 15.152 seconds. She also won a heat race, as did Jeffrey Hudson of Keno and Ryan Stolz of Atascadero, Calif. Cooper Desbiens of Roseburg won the trophy dash.
Braden Fugate of Bandon won the 30-lap Hornets main event, which had a $500 top prize. The prize pool drew several drivers who normally race in other divisions.
Fugate beat Eddie Famess of Sandy in the main event, with Dyllan Siewell of Bandon, Tyler Tullos of Bandon and Jeff Thurman of Coquille rounding out the top five.
Siewell currently leads the Pro Stock standings at the speedway and Thurman was subbing in for Hornets regular Hannah Robison.
Fugate also won the trophy dash, while Thurman, Leroy Rockwell of Florence and Payton Reigard of North Bend won the heat races.
Ken Fox of North Bend won both the Street Stock and Mini Outlaw divisions, beating Stacey Robison in Street Stocks and Sam Talon in Mini Outlaws.
Wayne Butler won the Sportsman Late Models division.
This week, the speedway has Sponsorshiop Appreciation/NASCAR Championship Night.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.