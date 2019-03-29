Bandon Dunes Golf Resort will host a free golf clinic Saturday, March 30, as part of an introduction to the South Coast PGA Junior Golf League.
The clinic, for boys and girls ages 7-13, will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Bandon Dunes practice center. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome and the clinic will cover the fundamentals of the golf swing.
In addition to the instruction for the students, parents can learn about PGA Junior League Golf.
Parents have already started signing up their children for the program, which again this summer will include teams at Bandon Dunes, Bandon Crossings, Coos Golf Club and Sunset Bay Golf Course.
For people who can’t attend Saturday’s clinic, another will be held on April 27 at Coos Golf Club.
For information, contact Scott Millhouser by phone at 541-347-5973 or by email at smillhouser@bandondunesgolf.com.