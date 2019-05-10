Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has finalized its junior golf schedule for the summer.
The program includes a series of free clinics for students in three different age groups, as well as the annual junior improvement program for golfers who want more intensive instruction and the PGA Junior League, which will have practices starting late this month.
For more information on any part of the junior golf program, contact Scott Millhouser either by phone at 541-347-5973 or email at smillhouser@bandondunesgolf.com.
Free Junior Clinics
The clinics for students in kindergarten through second grade will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on July 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Bandon Dunes practice center. The clinic will focus on the fundamentals of golf, as well as rules and etiquette. Students will learn full swing as well as putting, chipping and pitching.
The clinics for students in grades 3 through 5 will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 16, 23 and 30. They will have a similar focus to the younger clinic, but will go into more depth on the mechanics of the golf swing.
The clinics for students in grades 6 through 8 will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on July 10, 17, 24 and 31. The clinics will include fundamentals while also applying course management while playing the Shorty’s course.
Participants in all three age groups will receive a free gift bag upon completion of the clinic. Golfers can attend one or all four of the clinics.
Junior Improvement Program
The program will be held every Monday and Wednesday from June through August and is geared to golfers who want to learn to play tournament golf. It is for golfers ages 13 through 17 and includes individualized attention to each student’s golf game.
The program costs $125 and is limited to 16 participants. Clinics are held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and consists of video analysis, playing lessons and short-game theory.
The cost for returning students is $75.
PGA Junior League
The PGA Junior League includes teams based at Bandon Dunes, Bandon Crossings, Coos Golf Club and Sunset Bay Golf Course.
Teams will compete in a scramble format against other teams to win flags or points for their team.
Practices will be held once a week beginning in late May and competition will take place on weekends in June and July at Shorty’s and the other three golf courses that host teams.