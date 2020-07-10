Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and Bandon Crossings both have junior golf programs available for the area’s youths this summer.
Bandon Dunes has beginner clinics for students in kindergarten through second grade on Monday, July 13 and July 27, while clinics for students in grades 3 through 5 and are Tuesday, July 14 and July 28 and for those in grades 6 through 9 will be held on Wednesday, July 15 and July 29.
The clinics will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. each day. Each class is limited to 12 students, who will then be split into two groups of six. One group will start on full swing and the other on short game.
Because of the limited class sizes, each student will be limited to one class.
In order to abide by social distancing measures, the students will have to stay inside their designated hula hoop, which will be spaced six feet apart.
For more information, contact Scott Millhouser by phone at 541-347-5973 or email at smillhouser@bandondunesgolf.com.
Meanwhile, at Bandon Crossings, the Operation36 Junior Golf Academy starts on Tuesday, July 14.
The academy is for golfers 3 to 18 years old and is described as a great way for kids to learn golf in a fun atmosphere.
It also is a good training tool for students who might want to become caddies.
For more information, contact Jason Brubaker by email at jasonbru@yahoo.com or by text at 760-217-2104.