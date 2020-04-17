Bandon Crossings has enjoyed large turnouts the past two weeks for its Casual Fridays and Wacky Wednesdays games.
An unofficial record of 53 golfers participated last week in the Casual Fridays game, which earns points in the season-long race for the Crossings Cup.
Philllip Shoaf had the best gross score of 69, while Carter Borror had the best net score with a 66.
And nearly 30 golfers turned out this week for the Wednesday game, which was an 18-hole throw-out contest.
Bob Wirsing had the best net score for the five par-3 holes with a nine, while Stu Blasius, Dewey Powers and Bryan Church all tied for low net on the par-4 holes with scores of 26. Neal Cahoon, Val Nemcek and Richard Stefiuk had the best net scores for the five par-5s holes with 16s.
Golfers were allowed to throw out their worst hole in each category, leading to the scores.
Blasius had the best overall score with a 55, one shot better than Nemcek and Cedric Johnston.
For information on the weekly games, visit www.bandoncrossings.com or call 541-347-3232.
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
April 10
Low Gross — Phillip Shoaf 69, Cody Curteman 74, Toby Stanley 76, Bryan Church 77, Andy Hammon 77, Mark Nortness 77, Brian Gibson 77, Kent Harper 78, Richard Stefiuk 79, Kelly Garland 79, Neal Cahoon 79, Louis Wantland 79, David Tatge 80, Brandon Skytta 80, Anderw Kimbell 82, Wayne Everest 85, David Botimer 88, Jim Lorenzen 88, Phil Bennett 98, Craig Ford 107, Margaret Thomas 107.
Low Net — Carter Borror 66, Mitch McCullough 69, David Kimes 70, Dewey Powers 71, Val Nemcek 71, Cedric Johnston 71, Marty Stephens 72, Bobby Cox 73, Wim McSpadden 73, Rex Smith 73, Tom Gant 73, Rick Evans 74, John Ohanesian 74, Daryl Robison 75, Marilyn Pothier 75, Brian Boyle 75, Chip England 76, Frank Cronan 77, Richard Wold 77, Luke Thornton 78, Roy Dean 78, Eric Oberbeck 79, Martha Blochlinger 79, John Johnston 79, Molly Coonse 89.
Closest to Pin — Neal Cahoon (No. 6), David Bottimer (No. 9), Cody Curteman (No. 11), Luke Thornton (No. 14), Mark Nortness (No. 17).
Wacky Wednesdays
April 15
18 Hole Throw Out
Low Net
Par 3s — Bob Wirsing 9, Cedric Johnston 10, Val Nemcek 10, John Ohanesian 10, Stu Blasius 11, Brian Boyle 11, Crater Borror11, John Johnston 11, Jim Lorenzen 12, Dewey Powers 12, Kent Harper 12, Wim McSpadden 12, Tom Gant 12, Robert Shanks 13, Scott Dunlop 13, David Botimer 13, Neal Cahoon 13, Richard Stefiuk 13, Frank Cronan 14, Bryan Church 14.
Par 4s — Stu Blasius 26, Dewey Powers 26, Bryan Church 26, Cedric Johnston 27, Robert Shanks 28, Carter Borror 28, Neal Cahoon 29, Jim Lorenzen 29, Brian Boyle 29, Wim McSpadden 29, Richard Stefiuk 29, Frank Cronan 30, Kent Harper 30, Val Nemcek 30, John Ohanesian 30, John Johnston 30, Tom Gant 31, Scott Dunlop 32, Bob Wirsing 33, David Botimer 37.
Par 5s — Neal Cahoon 16, Val Nemcek 16, Richard Stefiuk 16, Bryan Church 17, Bob Wirsing 17, Stu Blasius 18, Robert Shanks 18, Brian Boyle 18, Carter Borror 18, Kent Harper 18, John Ohanesian 18, Jim Lorenzen 19, Frank Cronan 19, Dewey Powers 19, Cedric Johnston 19, David Botimer 20, John Johnston 20, Wim McSpadden 21, Scott Dunlop 24, Tom Gant 24.
Overall — Stu Blasius 55, Cedric Johnston 56, Val Nemcek 56, Carter Borror 57, Bryan Church 57, Dewey Powers 57, Brian Boyle 58, Neal Cahoon 58, John Ohanesian 58, Richard Stefiuk 58, Robert Shanks 59, Bob Wirsing 59, Kent Harper 60, Jim Lorenzen 60, John Johnston 61, Wim McSpadden 62, Frank Cronan 63, Tom Gant 67, Scott Dunlop 69, David Botimer 70.
Closest to Pin — Jim Lorenzen (No. 6), Stu Blasius (No. 9), Bryan Church (No. 11), Robert Shanks (No. 14), Carter Borror (No. 17).