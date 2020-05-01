Bandon Crossings will hold a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Tuesday with a two-person tournament and tacos in the turn stand.
The format for the event will be best ball on the front nine and alternate shot on the back nine.
The entry fee is $20 per team with additional buy-ins optional for skins and closest to pin competitions. Golfers should make their own tee times and register in advance.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
April 24
Gross and Net
Low Gross — Carter Borror 72, Gerry Snyder 73, Stu Blasius 74, Andrew Kimball 76, Phil Shoaf 76, Ethan DeVore 79, Brian Saksa 79, Richard Stefiuk 81, Mark Nortness 83, Brian Gibson 83, Wayne Everest 89, David Botimer 91, Eric Oberbeck 93, Toby Bowman 97, Phil Bennett 98, Chip England 102.
Low Net — Dewey Powers 70, Jeff Mihalick 70, Bobby Cox 73, Tom Gant 73, Neal Cahoon 74, Brian Boyle 74, Don Weissert 74, Rick Evans 74, John Johnston 74, Robert Webber 74, Martha Blochlinger 75, Val Nemcek 75, Mitch McCullough 75, Wim McSpadden 76, Richard Wold 77, Daryl Robison 77, Cedric Johnston 78, Luke Thornton 79, Craig Ford 79, David Kimes 79, John Ohanesian 80, Marilyn Pothier 81.
Closest to Pin — Jeff Mihalik (Nos. 6 and 14), Kobie Lockwood (No. 9), Richard Stefiuk (No. 11), Andrew Kimball (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Leaderboard (through five weeks) — Phil Shoaf 36 points, Carter Borror 33, Dewey Powers 31, Rich Stefiuk 31, Mark Nortness 24, Bob Webber 24, Dave Kimes 19, Mitch McCullough 19, Brian Gibson 17, Bobby Cox 16, Brian Boyle 15, Neal Cahoon 15, Toby Stanley 15, Chip England 14, Luke Thornton 14, Tom Gant 13, Gerry Ledoux 12, Wim McSpadden 12, Ed Tyner 12, Martha Blochlinger 11, Val Nemcek 11.
Saturday Skins
April 25
Gross Skins — John Miles (birdie on 5, birdie on 8, birdie on 17), Tim Palmer (birdie on 1), Brandon Skytta (birdie on 6), Stu Blasius (birdie on 14).
Net Skins — Brandon Skytta (birdie on 6), Dave Friedland (birdie on 7), Brett McGilvery (eagle on 10), David Tatge (birdie on 12), Connor Smith (birdie on 16).
Closest to Pin — Dan van Donk (No. 6), Clinton Mitchell (No. 9), Brandon Skytta (No. 11), Stu Blasius (No. 14), Kent Harper (No. 17).
Wacky Wednesdays
April 29
Stableford
Stableford Points — David Kimes 40, Richard Stefiuk 34, Dewey Powers 33, John Johnston 33, John Ohanesian 32, Stu Blasius 31, Jim Wakeman 31, Gary Coots 31, Rex Smith 31, Tom Gant 30, Wim McSpadden 29, Terry Kirchner 28, Bob Wirsing 28, Alan Jones 25, John Loverin 22, Brian Saksa 22, Ed Tyner 22, Travis Westermyer 6.
Closest to Pin — Gary Coots (Nos. 6, 17), Jim Wakeman (No. 9), Travis Westermyer (No. 11), Rex Smith (No. 14).