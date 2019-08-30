{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon Crossings Golf Course

Bandon Crossings will host a pair of benefit tournaments in the coming weeks, including its annual fundraiser to benefit local military veterans on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $75 per person and includes green fees, cart and lunch. The shotgun start is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Last year, the tournament raised more than $6,000 for Coos and Curry County veterans. It is hosted by the Bandon Rotary Club.

For more information, contact Art Roberson by text at 541-551-1696 or call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.

Bandon Crossings also hosts the annual Pacific High School Scholarships fundraiser scramble on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The cost is $110 per golfer and includes greens fee, cart, lunch and an awards fish fry.

The tournament is a four-person scramble and starts at 10 a.m. It is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Port Orford.

For more information, contact Dick Wold by phone at 541-332-1090 or by email at shdisixes@gmail.com or Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.

