Bandon Crossings will host golf tournaments the first three weekends in June.
The 12th annual Bandon Golf for Health Classic will be played on Saturday, June 1.
The tournament is played in a four-person scramble format and the entry fee is $100 per golfer and includes a continental breakfast, golf and the awards barbecue following the round.
The event is a fundraiser for the Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center in Bandon.
For more information, visit www.southerncoos.org/bandongolfclassic.
The Bandon City Best Ball will be June 8-9.
The two-day tournament is played in a two-person best-ball format, with divisions for open, seniors and ladies.
The entry fee is $300 per team and includes green fees and range balls both days, as well as lunch the second day and the awards ceremony. Carts are an additional $12 per person per day.
Gross and net winners will be recognized in all divisions.
The registration deadline is June 1.
For more information, call the golf course at 541-347-3232 or visit www.bandoncrossings.com.
And the Bay Area Kiwanis Club’s ninth-annual scramble will be played on Saturday, June 15, starting with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The cost is $350 per four-person team or $90 for individuals who want to be placed on teams.
For more information, call Terri Porcaro at 541-756-8800, ext. 2217, or John Lemos at 541-756-1769.