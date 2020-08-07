The Bandon Crossings team picked up a win in a visitational tournament against Salmon Run of Brookings last week.
Bandon Crossings, which took the lead in the earlier portion of the event at its home course by out-scoring Salmon Run 24.5-14.5, edged the host team 18.7-17.5 when they met in Brookings.
The matches were all two-person best ball, with three points available — for winning the front nine, the back nine and the total mach.
There were 12 total matches. Bandon Crossings teams winning were Gerarld Ledoux and Sheryl Todd, Toby Stanley and Richard Stefiuk, Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier, Micki Goodman and Margaret Thomas, Neal Cahoon and Sheryl Todd, Brian Boyle and Brian Saksa and Carter Borror and Jeff Mihalick.
Salmon Run got wins by the teams of Patti Cox and Roger Cox, Todd Rigby and Steve Robinson, Ron Sloniker and Don Stiles, and Dixie Sloat and Terry Sloat.
The match between Wim McSpadden and Chip England of Bandon Crossings and William Lentz and Joe Maybee of Salmon Run was halved.
Results are listed in the Community Scoreboard, along with other recent Bandon Crossings events.